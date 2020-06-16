All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2746 Florida Ave South

2746 Florida Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Florida Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2746 Florida Ave South Available 08/01/20 St Louis Park Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, One Car Garage, Avail 8-1 - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. Video walkthrough is located on the Guardian Property Management Website.

The kitchen was just renovated and it has new appliances, floors, and granite countertops.

Walking into the home you will find a living room with fireplace. The main level also consist of kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath.

Upstairs the entire floor is the 3rd bedroom and is pictured.

Downstairs you will have a family room, 2nd bathroom, laundry and storage.

There is a large yard as well as a one car garage.

While living here you will be responsible for all Lawn and Snow removal as well as all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4266930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Florida Ave South have any available units?
2746 Florida Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2746 Florida Ave South have?
Some of 2746 Florida Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Florida Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Florida Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Florida Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Florida Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Florida Ave South does offer parking.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Florida Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South have a pool?
No, 2746 Florida Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2746 Florida Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Florida Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Florida Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Florida Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
