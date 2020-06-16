Amenities

2746 Florida Ave South Available 08/01/20 St Louis Park Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, One Car Garage, Avail 8-1 - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. Video walkthrough is located on the Guardian Property Management Website.



The kitchen was just renovated and it has new appliances, floors, and granite countertops.



Walking into the home you will find a living room with fireplace. The main level also consist of kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a full bath.



Upstairs the entire floor is the 3rd bedroom and is pictured.



Downstairs you will have a family room, 2nd bathroom, laundry and storage.



There is a large yard as well as a one car garage.



While living here you will be responsible for all Lawn and Snow removal as well as all utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



