St. Louis Park, MN
2741 Louisiana Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2741 Louisiana Ave S

2741 Louisiana Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Louisiana Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Texa-Tonka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 97233

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with double garage. Enjoy the open floor plan connecting family room, dining room, and kitchen. The patio doors look out to a spacious deck and privacy fence in back yard. An additional living room on the main level provides ample space. On the lower level you'll find a complete remodel of additional family room, bathroom, and bedroom. You'll love the convenient location, off street parking, and sidewalks connecting to parks and dining.

There is a $35 application fee that includes background check. $35 refunded if application accepted and lease is executed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97233
Property Id 97233

(RLNE4694462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have any available units?
2741 Louisiana Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have?
Some of 2741 Louisiana Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Louisiana Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Louisiana Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Louisiana Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Louisiana Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Louisiana Ave S offers parking.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 Louisiana Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have a pool?
No, 2741 Louisiana Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2741 Louisiana Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 Louisiana Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 Louisiana Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 Louisiana Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
