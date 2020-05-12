2741 Louisiana Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with double garage. Enjoy the open floor plan connecting family room, dining room, and kitchen. The patio doors look out to a spacious deck and privacy fence in back yard. An additional living room on the main level provides ample space. On the lower level you'll find a complete remodel of additional family room, bathroom, and bedroom. You'll love the convenient location, off street parking, and sidewalks connecting to parks and dining.



There is a $35 application fee that includes background check. $35 refunded if application accepted and lease is executed.



