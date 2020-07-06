All apartments in St. Anthony
St. Anthony, MN
3307 Roosevelt Ct NE
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

3307 Roosevelt Ct NE

3307 Roosevelt Court Northeast · No Longer Available
St. Anthony
Apartments with Parking
Studio Apartments
Furnished Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3307 Roosevelt Court Northeast, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated & Spacious St. Anthony Village Duplex! - Property Id: 178319

This rambler duplex located in a quiet cul du sac features two private entries, updated bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator and gas range. The home includes in unit washer and dryer, central air, and a large bonus room in the basement. Nestled in Saint Anthony Village, the home is on the bus line and less than fifteen minutes from both downtown Minneapolis and Saint Paul, along with the University of Minnesota and Rosedale Mall. The home is also located in an award winning school district. Trash, snow removal and lawn care included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178319
Property Id 178319

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have any available units?
3307 Roosevelt Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Anthony, MN.
What amenities does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have?
Some of 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Roosevelt Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Anthony.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE offer parking?
No, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have a pool?
No, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3307 Roosevelt Ct NE has units with air conditioning.

