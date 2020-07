Amenities

Welcome to The Landings at Silver Lake Village in St. Anthony, Minnesota! Looking for downtown Minneapolis luxury without the hassles? The Landings at Silver Lake Village is the place to be! We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy the extravagant clubhouse complete with pub-style bar, billiards room, stone fireplace, teaching kitchen and exotic fish tank; a fitness center equipped with televisions and sauna; a theater room with a nine-foot screen; and a beautiful outdoor pool area with hot tub and fire pit!