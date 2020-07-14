All apartments in Shoreview
744 Doris Avenue
744 Doris Avenue

744 Doris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

744 Doris Avenue, Shoreview, MN 55126
Bucher

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Come and see the views from the lower level walkout of this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Shoreview. This home features washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air, fireplace & attached 2 car garage. Walk out of the front door and head for the walking trail in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes. Close to shopping and restaurants. Mound school district. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care & snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Doris Avenue have any available units?
744 Doris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 744 Doris Avenue have?
Some of 744 Doris Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Doris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
744 Doris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Doris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 744 Doris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreview.
Does 744 Doris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 744 Doris Avenue offers parking.
Does 744 Doris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 Doris Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Doris Avenue have a pool?
No, 744 Doris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 744 Doris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 744 Doris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Doris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Doris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Doris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 744 Doris Avenue has units with air conditioning.
