744 Doris Avenue

Come and see the views from the lower level walkout of this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Shoreview. This home features washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air, fireplace & attached 2 car garage. Walk out of the front door and head for the walking trail in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes. Close to shopping and restaurants. Mound school district. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care & snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!