Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
5999 Highview Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5999 Highview Place

5999 Highview Place · No Longer Available
Location

5999 Highview Place, Shoreview, MN 55126
Mc Culloun

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5999 Highview Place Available 03/01/20 Dont miss out on this Shoreview/moundsview school 4 bed home in Royal Oaks! - Another amazing listing by Dreamteam of National Realty Guild! Don't miss out on this Moundsview schools home in the Royal Oaks Neighborhood! Open floor plan, new carpet, big back yard backing up to a scenic wild life refuge! Huge basement and tons of storage! Fence backyard, kitchen dinette over looks the family room with a fireplace!!! Don't miss this one!!

Text/Call Neal Lawson w/Dreamteam
612-418-5892

600+credit
no evictions, collections, judgments or cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5490845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5999 Highview Place have any available units?
5999 Highview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
Is 5999 Highview Place currently offering any rent specials?
5999 Highview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5999 Highview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5999 Highview Place is pet friendly.
Does 5999 Highview Place offer parking?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not offer parking.
Does 5999 Highview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5999 Highview Place have a pool?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not have a pool.
Does 5999 Highview Place have accessible units?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5999 Highview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5999 Highview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5999 Highview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

