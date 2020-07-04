5626 Donegal Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated tennis court

3BR/2Bath Shoreview 1700SF TownHouse!!! - Property Id: 184384



Available now. Beautiful TH Locate at high-demand Shoreview area. Home on a corner lot, large lawn and tree privacy. Bright and open space with new windows and 2 sauna tubes. New flooring and paint. Updated and open kitchen with granite countertops. Upper Living Room, 3 season sunroom, Dining, Kitchen and 2 beds with walking closet. Lower Family Room,3rd bed with newer bathroom. Plenty of storage.

Best school district 621, Turtle lake elementary, Chippewa middle, Mounds view high.

Easy connect with High 96. The community like a park with a tennis court and barbecue grill field for free use

Rent: $1750, Security deposit $1750.

At least a 12month lease.

Tenant pays electric, gas, and water. Lawn care, snow plow, and trash included in the rent.

First rent, plus security deposit required prior to move-in. The application fee is $45 per person. Income at least three times of rent and will include criminal background, credit check, job verification, and rental history verification.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184384

Property Id 184384



(RLNE5371359)