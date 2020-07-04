All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated December 14 2019

5626 Donegal Drive

Location

5626 Donegal Drive, Shoreview, MN 55126
Ponds

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
3BR/2Bath Shoreview 1700SF TownHouse!!! - Property Id: 184384

Available now. Beautiful TH Locate at high-demand Shoreview area. Home on a corner lot, large lawn and tree privacy. Bright and open space with new windows and 2 sauna tubes. New flooring and paint. Updated and open kitchen with granite countertops. Upper Living Room, 3 season sunroom, Dining, Kitchen and 2 beds with walking closet. Lower Family Room,3rd bed with newer bathroom. Plenty of storage.
Best school district 621, Turtle lake elementary, Chippewa middle, Mounds view high.
Easy connect with High 96. The community like a park with a tennis court and barbecue grill field for free use
Rent: $1750, Security deposit $1750.
At least a 12month lease.
Tenant pays electric, gas, and water. Lawn care, snow plow, and trash included in the rent.
First rent, plus security deposit required prior to move-in. The application fee is $45 per person. Income at least three times of rent and will include criminal background, credit check, job verification, and rental history verification.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184384
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Donegal Drive have any available units?
5626 Donegal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 5626 Donegal Drive have?
Some of 5626 Donegal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Donegal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Donegal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Donegal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Donegal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive offer parking?
No, 5626 Donegal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5626 Donegal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive have a pool?
No, 5626 Donegal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive have accessible units?
No, 5626 Donegal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 Donegal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Donegal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Donegal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

