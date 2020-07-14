Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking bike storage garage package receiving sauna accessible bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Brand New Apartments!



Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience. Enjoy a variety of modern in-home finishes, like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry, large closets, and washer/dryer sets, as well as thoughtfully designed common spaces. Bring your pets, too – we welcome all four-legged residents with open arms.



Having easy access to Hwy 169 and Marystown Rd., The Sixton Apartments is near sought-after attractions of all kinds. We are minutes away from large employers like Amazon, Shutterfly, MyPillow, and Seagate as well as the beauties of Minneapolis. We are also within walking distance of everything Hy-Vee has to offer, Tahpah Park, Jackson Elementary School, and Lion’s Park which is home to SandVenture Aquatic Park.



In our cozy community, there is always something in which to find pleasure.