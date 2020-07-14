All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like
The Sixton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
The Sixton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

The Sixton

1601 Harvest Lane · (952) 260-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 340 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sixton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
sauna
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Brand New Apartments!

Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience. Enjoy a variety of modern in-home finishes, like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry, large closets, and washer/dryer sets, as well as thoughtfully designed common spaces. Bring your pets, too – we welcome all four-legged residents with open arms.

Having easy access to Hwy 169 and Marystown Rd., The Sixton Apartments is near sought-after attractions of all kinds. We are minutes away from large employers like Amazon, Shutterfly, MyPillow, and Seagate as well as the beauties of Minneapolis. We are also within walking distance of everything Hy-Vee has to offer, Tahpah Park, Jackson Elementary School, and Lion’s Park which is home to SandVenture Aquatic Park.

In our cozy community, there is always something in which to find pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: one-time fee of $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: All sizes are welcome, breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50 per month
Cats
rent: $25 per month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface and Underground Parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Sixton have any available units?
The Sixton has 21 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Sixton have?
Some of The Sixton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sixton currently offering any rent specials?
The Sixton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sixton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sixton is pet friendly.
Does The Sixton offer parking?
Yes, The Sixton offers parking.
Does The Sixton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sixton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sixton have a pool?
No, The Sixton does not have a pool.
Does The Sixton have accessible units?
Yes, The Sixton has accessible units.
Does The Sixton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sixton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Sixton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Sixton has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee Apartments with ParkingShakopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University