Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments conference room dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Addison Apartment Homes offer beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Shakopee, Minnesota with an easy commute to the Twin Cities and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more. Our valued residents enjoy luxurious amenities including a smoke-free building, controlled access entryways, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, generous living areas with large open kitchens, a beautiful outdoor pool and sundeck, and a WiFi-connected resident lounge with coffee bar. The Addison lets you live like you've always wanted with the amenities you deserve.