135 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN with balcony
Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.
With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shakopee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.