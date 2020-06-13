Apartment List
/
MN
/
shakopee
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7378 Devin Ln
7378 Devin Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Devin Project LLC - Property Id: 296601 AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome Maintenance Free Living!! Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal! Features Include: Association Dues included

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.
Results within 1 mile of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,158
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
City Guide for Shakopee, MN

Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.

With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shakopee, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shakopee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee 3 BedroomsShakopee Accessible ApartmentsShakopee Apartments with Balcony
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with GymShakopee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShakopee Apartments with ParkingShakopee Apartments with Pool
Shakopee Apartments with Washer-DryerShakopee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShakopee Furnished ApartmentsShakopee Pet Friendly PlacesShakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University