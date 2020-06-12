/
2 bedroom apartments
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
2244 Quarry Ln
2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
2 bedrooms + large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages - Property Id: 284591 FOR RENT: 2 bedroom plus large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage townhouse 1,495/mo Available to show now with 6-16-2020 move in Very popular floor plan with two story living room with
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.
Results within 1 mile of Shakopee
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
959 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
