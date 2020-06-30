All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

874 Gannon Drive

874 Gannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

874 Gannon Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1.5BA home is available for a 3/15 move in! Very close proximity to food and entertainment, in unit washer and dryer, central heat and AC! MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,350) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,350) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

