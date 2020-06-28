All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 761 Shumway St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
761 Shumway St S
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

761 Shumway St S

761 Shumway St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

761 Shumway St S, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Another listing from Charity Ashpole @ Renters Warehouse. This 3 BD 1.5 BA home is close to everything you need. Just a short walking distance to parks, bus route, walking trails, eateries, shops and more! 720 School District. 1st level features Large living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Basement has a huge family/entertainment room, laundry w/1/2 bath and bedroom. Awesome location! New Washer & Dryer, Front Door & Fresh Paint. Listing photos not of actual unit. Identical layout, although minor differences in aesthetics. Available NOW!! Set up a showing today! Application $55 per adult 18+ (RENT: $1,600) (DEPOSIT: $1,600) (Admin Fee $150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Shumway St S have any available units?
761 Shumway St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 761 Shumway St S currently offering any rent specials?
761 Shumway St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Shumway St S pet-friendly?
No, 761 Shumway St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 761 Shumway St S offer parking?
No, 761 Shumway St S does not offer parking.
Does 761 Shumway St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Shumway St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Shumway St S have a pool?
No, 761 Shumway St S does not have a pool.
Does 761 Shumway St S have accessible units?
No, 761 Shumway St S does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Shumway St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Shumway St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Shumway St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Shumway St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University