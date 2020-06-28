761 Shumway St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse

Another listing from Charity Ashpole @ Renters Warehouse. This 3 BD 1.5 BA home is close to everything you need. Just a short walking distance to parks, bus route, walking trails, eateries, shops and more! 720 School District. 1st level features Large living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Basement has a huge family/entertainment room, laundry w/1/2 bath and bedroom. Awesome location! New Washer & Dryer, Front Door & Fresh Paint. Listing photos not of actual unit. Identical layout, although minor differences in aesthetics. Available NOW!! Set up a showing today! Application $55 per adult 18+ (RENT: $1,600) (DEPOSIT: $1,600) (Admin Fee $150)