7359 Derby Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:44 PM

7359 Derby Lane

7359 Derby Lane · (952) 221-5557
Location

7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms including an oversized master with 2 walk-in closets. Also an in-unit laundry area and 1 car garage. Pets accepted with deposit. Trash, lawn service, and snow removal all included! Easy access to 169. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 Derby Lane have any available units?
7359 Derby Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7359 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7359 Derby Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7359 Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 7359 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7359 Derby Lane does offer parking.
Does 7359 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 7359 Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7359 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7359 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 Derby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7359 Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7359 Derby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
