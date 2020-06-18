7359 Derby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms including an oversized master with 2 walk-in closets. Also an in-unit laundry area and 1 car garage. Pets accepted with deposit. Trash, lawn service, and snow removal all included! Easy access to 169. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery