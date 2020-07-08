All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 619 3rd Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
619 3rd Avenue East
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

619 3rd Avenue East

619 3rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

619 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 bedrooms with 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. Updated kitchen and bath. Open main level floor plan. Main level living room and lower level family room, 3/4 bath downstairs, Large yard with patio. Over sized 2 car garage. Occupied rental home until May 2nd. Due to the Corona Virus, showings are not allowed until vacant.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 3rd Avenue East have any available units?
619 3rd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 619 3rd Avenue East have?
Some of 619 3rd Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 3rd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
619 3rd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 3rd Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 3rd Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 619 3rd Avenue East offers parking.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 3rd Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 619 3rd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 619 3rd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 3rd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 3rd Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 3rd Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University