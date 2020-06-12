/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1358 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
1545 Balinese St.
1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...
7378 Devin Ln
7378 Devin Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Devin Project LLC - Property Id: 296601 AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome Maintenance Free Living!! Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal! Features Include: Association Dues included
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.
619 3rd Avenue East
619 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
4 bedrooms with 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. Updated kitchen and bath. Open main level floor plan. Main level living room and lower level family room, 3/4 bath downstairs, Large yard with patio. Over sized 2 car garage.
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.
1780 Fescue Court
1780 Fescue Ct, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
To apply: http://avail.co/apply/4cKU_ Well maintained and beautiful home in a very quiet and nice neighborhood.
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1424 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
11315 Lanewood Circle
11315 Lanewood Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home. Completely renovated custom kitchen with open floor plan. Large family room with gas fireplace, 4 season sunroom off kitchen. Renivated Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
11345 Stratton Avenue
11345 Stratton Ave, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1755 sqft
This one just opened up. Available 7/1/20, This home is in the highly desirable Hartford Commons development. Close to Eden Prairie mall, groceries, and entertainment.
13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 7/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
14265 Bedford Drive
14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom.
17325 Candlewood Parkway
17325 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN
Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres.
