105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN
Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.
With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home. See more
Finding an apartment in Shakopee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.