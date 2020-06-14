Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN

Finding an apartment in Shakopee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Balinese St.
1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1780 Fescue Court
1780 Fescue Ct, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
To apply: http://avail.co/apply/4cKU_ Well maintained and beautiful home in a very quiet and nice neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
City Guide for Shakopee, MN

Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.

With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shakopee, MN

Finding an apartment in Shakopee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

