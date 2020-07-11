/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
85 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1626 Liberty Circle
1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
For Rent: 2 bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage - Property Id: 309152 For Rent: 2 Beds + Large Loft/3bath/2garage townhouse 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 3 baths, and 2 attached garage.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,449
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
8 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,126
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,273
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Zen Chaska offers boutique apartment homes nestled in the heart of charming downtown Chaska. Our community is conveniently located one block from the Minnesota Rivers scenic trails and walking distance from unique shopping and dining destinations.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1092 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Similar Pages
Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee 3 BedroomsShakopee Accessible Apartments
Shakopee Apartments with BalconyShakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with GymShakopee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN