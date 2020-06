Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Walking in from the garage you have a wonderful mud room with storage for all your daily belongings. The kitchen is very open with lots of counter and cub-bard space, stainless steel appliances and even a double oven! There are 5 bedrooms, 4 are upstairs and 1 is located downstairs. Home features custom built-in closets throughout. Master suite is massive with a beautiful bathroom and large walk in closet. Washer and dryer are located in the home. There is a deck off the upper level and a patio located outside the basement door. Don't pass up on this amazing home! Shakopee School District #720.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 months or longer. Water and garbage are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities as well as lawn and snow care. Pets are unfortunately not allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Extremely large and beautiful SFH!