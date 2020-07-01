1793 Stone Meadow Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Check out this awesome 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom attached townhome that has a ton of great features including in unit laundry, a loft/office space, a kitchen island, a walk in master closet, central AC, a patio, a gas fireplace, and a 2 car attached garage! Both bedrooms, as well as the laundry, are located on the 2nd level. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in the rent!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/QyFETFoTJxM



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, & Water



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (2 max), no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

