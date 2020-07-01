All apartments in Shakopee
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1793 Stone Meadow Blvd
Last updated November 27 2019 at 7:27 PM

1793 Stone Meadow Blvd

1793 Stone Meadow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1793 Stone Meadow Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this awesome 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom attached townhome that has a ton of great features including in unit laundry, a loft/office space, a kitchen island, a walk in master closet, central AC, a patio, a gas fireplace, and a 2 car attached garage! Both bedrooms, as well as the laundry, are located on the 2nd level. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in the rent!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/QyFETFoTJxM

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, & Water

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (2 max), no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

