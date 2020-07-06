1403 4th Ave E

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Town House - This affordable spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office/den and a second living space downstairs is a must see. Within walking distance of downtown, easy access to both highways 169 and 101, Shakopee has a lot to offer with shopping and restaurants near by.



Featuring:

- 1350 SF split level

- Large Deck

- Downstairs patio from second living space

- In unit laundry



- Tenant pays for all utilities

- No smoking/Vaping



Room Dimensions:

Kitchen 9 1/2 X 8

2 bathrooms (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs)

3 bedrooms

-2 upstairs (9 1/2 X 10 1/2) (9 1/2 X 11 1/2)

-1 downstairs (9 1/2 X 11)

Upstairs living room 11 1/2 X 18 with hardwood floors

Downstairs living room 11 1/2 X 18

Den/office 6 1/2 X 9

No pets

**The owner has chosen not to accept rent assistant vouchers**



