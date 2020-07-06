All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1403 4th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1403 4th Ave E
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1403 4th Ave E

1403 4th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1403 4th Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath Town House - This affordable spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office/den and a second living space downstairs is a must see. Within walking distance of downtown, easy access to both highways 169 and 101, Shakopee has a lot to offer with shopping and restaurants near by.

Featuring:
- 1350 SF split level
- Large Deck
- Downstairs patio from second living space
- In unit laundry

- Tenant pays for all utilities
- No smoking/Vaping

Room Dimensions:
Kitchen 9 1/2 X 8
2 bathrooms (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs)
3 bedrooms
-2 upstairs (9 1/2 X 10 1/2) (9 1/2 X 11 1/2)
-1 downstairs (9 1/2 X 11)
Upstairs living room 11 1/2 X 18 with hardwood floors
Downstairs living room 11 1/2 X 18
Den/office 6 1/2 X 9
No pets
**The owner has chosen not to accept rent assistant vouchers**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 4th Ave E have any available units?
1403 4th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 1403 4th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1403 4th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 4th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1403 4th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1403 4th Ave E offer parking?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1403 4th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 4th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1403 4th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 4th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 4th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 4th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University