Shakopee, MN
1076 Sibley Street South
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1076 Sibley Street South

1076 Sibley Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Sibley Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom split level townhome that has a beautiful eat in kitchen with dark brown cupboards and granite countertops. Some other great features of this home include new carpet throughout, in unit laundry, a loft space perfect for a den/office, central air, and a 1 car attached garage. Close to many fun parks and great Shakopee dining & shopping choices!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/f788DC99X0c

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Sibley Street South have any available units?
1076 Sibley Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1076 Sibley Street South have?
Some of 1076 Sibley Street South's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Sibley Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Sibley Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Sibley Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Sibley Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Sibley Street South offers parking.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 Sibley Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South have a pool?
No, 1076 Sibley Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South have accessible units?
No, 1076 Sibley Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 Sibley Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1076 Sibley Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1076 Sibley Street South has units with air conditioning.

