1076 Sibley Street South

granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom split level townhome that has a beautiful eat in kitchen with dark brown cupboards and granite countertops. Some other great features of this home include new carpet throughout, in unit laundry, a loft space perfect for a den/office, central air, and a 1 car attached garage. Close to many fun parks and great Shakopee dining & shopping choices!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/f788DC99X0c



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

