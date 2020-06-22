1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement features another living area, the laundry room and storage. Front and back door entrances. Parking lot in the back and street parking in the front. Nice yard for enjoying a BBQ or for children playing. New central A/C installed last summer. Close to downtown Shakopee stores and restaurants. Just a few minutes to Valley Fair or to hop on Hwy 169. Shakopee School District.



Take a video tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwpNDmPtYeE



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Lease Terms:

$1295 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Two-Story town homes with basements, front & back entrances, nice updates!