Shakopee, MN
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028

1028 2nd Avenue East · (952) 356-3028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement features another living area, the laundry room and storage. Front and back door entrances. Parking lot in the back and street parking in the front. Nice yard for enjoying a BBQ or for children playing. New central A/C installed last summer. Close to downtown Shakopee stores and restaurants. Just a few minutes to Valley Fair or to hop on Hwy 169. Shakopee School District.

Take a video tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwpNDmPtYeE

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Lease Terms:
$1295 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Two-Story town homes with basements, front & back entrances, nice updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have any available units?
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have?
Some of 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 currently offering any rent specials?
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 is pet friendly.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 offer parking?
Yes, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 does offer parking.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have a pool?
No, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 does not have a pool.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have accessible units?
No, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 does not have accessible units.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028 has units with air conditioning.
