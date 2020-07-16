All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 4845 W 123rd St 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MN
/
4845 W 123rd St 301
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4845 W 123rd St 301

4845 123rd Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734

FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage
$1,125/month
CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
Prefer May 1 move in

Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, ¾ bath, & one assigned outside parking in prime convenient Savage location. Near Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Shakopee, & Burnsville. Condo is by HW13. Walking distant to many shops, gas station, and restaurants. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer, & dryer are included. Has a balcony. Security cameras are stalled outside of the building. Guest parking is available. Building was built in 2003. Total 1,035 sqfts.
Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
12 mo. lease
Rent included trash removal, water, lawn care & snow removal.
Tenant pays: electricity & heat.

Nonrefundable application fee applies. Credit & background check are required. Income must be verifiable.

Sorry no pets and no smoking. Prefer good credit and rental history.

Address: 4845 W. 123rd St., #301, Savage, MN 55378
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244734
Property Id 244734

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have any available units?
4845 W 123rd St 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have?
Some of 4845 W 123rd St 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 W 123rd St 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4845 W 123rd St 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 W 123rd St 301 pet-friendly?
No, 4845 W 123rd St 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 offer parking?
Yes, 4845 W 123rd St 301 offers parking.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4845 W 123rd St 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have a pool?
No, 4845 W 123rd St 301 does not have a pool.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have accessible units?
No, 4845 W 123rd St 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4845 W 123rd St 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4845 W 123rd St 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4845 W 123rd St 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave
Savage, MN 55378
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St
Savage, MN 55378

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage Apartments with PoolsSavage Pet Friendly Places
Savage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Buffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University