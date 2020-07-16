Amenities
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734
FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage
$1,125/month
CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
Prefer May 1 move in
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, ¾ bath, & one assigned outside parking in prime convenient Savage location. Near Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Shakopee, & Burnsville. Condo is by HW13. Walking distant to many shops, gas station, and restaurants. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer, & dryer are included. Has a balcony. Security cameras are stalled outside of the building. Guest parking is available. Building was built in 2003. Total 1,035 sqfts.
Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
12 mo. lease
Rent included trash removal, water, lawn care & snow removal.
Tenant pays: electricity & heat.
Nonrefundable application fee applies. Credit & background check are required. Income must be verifiable.
Sorry no pets and no smoking. Prefer good credit and rental history.
Address: 4845 W. 123rd St., #301, Savage, MN 55378
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244734
Property Id 244734
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5868132)