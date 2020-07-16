Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage

$1,125/month

CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

Prefer May 1 move in



Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, ¾ bath, & one assigned outside parking in prime convenient Savage location. Near Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Shakopee, & Burnsville. Condo is by HW13. Walking distant to many shops, gas station, and restaurants. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer, & dryer are included. Has a balcony. Security cameras are stalled outside of the building. Guest parking is available. Building was built in 2003. Total 1,035 sqfts.

Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

12 mo. lease

Rent included trash removal, water, lawn care & snow removal.

Tenant pays: electricity & heat.



Nonrefundable application fee applies. Credit & background check are required. Income must be verifiable.



Sorry no pets and no smoking. Prefer good credit and rental history.



Address: 4845 W. 123rd St., #301, Savage, MN 55378

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244734

No Pets Allowed



