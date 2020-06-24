14316 Joppa Ave. S.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool table fireplace

NEW CARPET & PAINT! 4BR/3.5BA LARGE Single Family House - Burnsville/Savage - Available Now! - New carpet throughout! Over 3,000 sqft, large fenced-in backyard, and 4 bedrooms on one level!



MAIN LEVEL: Living room with a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and informal dining area, formal dining room, family room, guest bath, and laundry room. Glass doors lead to the deck overlooking the backyard.



UPPER LEVEL: Four very spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Another full bath also on this level.



LOWER LEVEL: The amusement room includes a pool table and bar. There is also a second family room, office alcove and bath on this level. This walk-out level leads to the BIG fenced backyard with a shed, dog kennel, and sandbox.



Located on the Burnsville/Savage border just minutes to Burnsville Center & 35W/E for a quick commute. Burnsville School District. Up to 2 pets allowed! Available Now!



