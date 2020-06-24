All apartments in Savage
14316 Joppa Ave. S.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

14316 Joppa Ave. S.

14316 Joppa Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

14316 Joppa Avenue South, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW CARPET & PAINT! 4BR/3.5BA LARGE Single Family House - Burnsville/Savage - Available Now! - New carpet throughout! Over 3,000 sqft, large fenced-in backyard, and 4 bedrooms on one level!

MAIN LEVEL: Living room with a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and informal dining area, formal dining room, family room, guest bath, and laundry room. Glass doors lead to the deck overlooking the backyard.

UPPER LEVEL: Four very spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Another full bath also on this level.

LOWER LEVEL: The amusement room includes a pool table and bar. There is also a second family room, office alcove and bath on this level. This walk-out level leads to the BIG fenced backyard with a shed, dog kennel, and sandbox.

Located on the Burnsville/Savage border just minutes to Burnsville Center & 35W/E for a quick commute. Burnsville School District. Up to 2 pets allowed! Available Now!

(RLNE4763099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have any available units?
14316 Joppa Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have?
Some of 14316 Joppa Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14316 Joppa Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
14316 Joppa Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14316 Joppa Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14316 Joppa Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14316 Joppa Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
