All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 13759 Zarthan Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MN
/
13759 Zarthan Ave South
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:45 AM

13759 Zarthan Ave South

13759 Zarthan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13759 Zarthan Avenue South, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great split entry home with three bedrooms,. The main floor has a spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, dining area with sliding door out to a nice deck and full bathroom. Lower level walkoutl has a family room for extra living room space and a 2nd bathroom. Beautiful, fenced in, flat backyard. Two car attached garage. Prior Lake-Savage School District #719

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws7ULZYNkHddgGp3SJDHzQ/

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. 1 dog allowed with owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn and snow care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Well maintain single family home in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have any available units?
13759 Zarthan Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have?
Some of 13759 Zarthan Ave South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13759 Zarthan Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
13759 Zarthan Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13759 Zarthan Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 13759 Zarthan Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 13759 Zarthan Ave South offers parking.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13759 Zarthan Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have a pool?
No, 13759 Zarthan Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have accessible units?
No, 13759 Zarthan Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13759 Zarthan Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Does 13759 Zarthan Ave South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13759 Zarthan Ave South has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave
Savage, MN 55378
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St
Savage, MN 55378

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage Apartments with GymSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University