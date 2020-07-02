13759 Zarthan Ave South

Amenities

Great split entry home with three bedrooms,. The main floor has a spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, dining area with sliding door out to a nice deck and full bathroom. Lower level walkoutl has a family room for extra living room space and a 2nd bathroom. Beautiful, fenced in, flat backyard. Two car attached garage. Prior Lake-Savage School District #719



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws7ULZYNkHddgGp3SJDHzQ/



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. 1 dog allowed with owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn and snow care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

