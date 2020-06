Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

This is your opportunity to live in an immaculate town home in popular Savage Location. Beautiful kitchen 2-1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms. Washer Dryer in unit. Attractive kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. Enjoy town home living at its best. No shoveling or yard care. Pets are OK. $55 application fee/adult; one time $150 admin fee on approved application; $7 monthly management fee. Schedule your showing today by pasting the following link: