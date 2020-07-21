All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 755 Cope Avenue W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
755 Cope Avenue W
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

755 Cope Avenue W

755 Cope Ave W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

755 Cope Ave W, Roseville, MN 55113
Central Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now showing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home featuring a large, fenced-in yard in a great Roseville neighborhood/location, available today! This property includes new paint, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, a butchers kitchen with plenty of storage space, an attached 2-car garage, A/C, dishwasher, balcony, patio, in-unit laundry and a finished lower level featuring a spacious family room and one of the two fireplaces in the home. Nearest schools are Central Park Elementary, Roseville Area Middle School, Roseville Area High School and N.E. Metro Area Learning Center. Security Deposit: $1,600. Pets are permitted (two max) with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Cope Avenue W have any available units?
755 Cope Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 755 Cope Avenue W have?
Some of 755 Cope Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Cope Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
755 Cope Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Cope Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Cope Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 755 Cope Avenue W offers parking.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Cope Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W have a pool?
No, 755 Cope Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 755 Cope Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Cope Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Cope Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 755 Cope Avenue W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRoseville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Apartments
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MN
Richfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University