755 Cope Avenue W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now showing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home featuring a large, fenced-in yard in a great Roseville neighborhood/location, available today! This property includes new paint, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, a butchers kitchen with plenty of storage space, an attached 2-car garage, A/C, dishwasher, balcony, patio, in-unit laundry and a finished lower level featuring a spacious family room and one of the two fireplaces in the home. Nearest schools are Central Park Elementary, Roseville Area Middle School, Roseville Area High School and N.E. Metro Area Learning Center. Security Deposit: $1,600. Pets are permitted (two max) with additional fees. No smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!