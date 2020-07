Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 595 Sandhurst, located on a quiet street south of 36 and east of

Dale. Your upper level has 2 bedrooms, one with a half bath, another full

bath, sunny south facing LR, DR, kitchen, and deck. The lower level has two

more bedrooms, + a 3rd bath.