1690 West Highway 36 318

Amenities
Rosewood Village Condominiums - Property Id: 194772
The 2br/2bt 995 Sq Ft apartment(condo) is situated on the 3rd (top) floor.
It is located at a prime location nearing the intersection of Snelling Ave and County Road B.
It carries features as following:
(1) Underground heated Parking
(2) two-bedroom and two-bathroom.
(3) one underground parking stall (heated in the winter). The other available parking spaces will be off street outdoor parking.
(4) a storage bin in the basement.
(5) shared laundry-room on the same floor and it is near the unit. And it is very rare that you need to wait for the laundry machines.
(6) a deck.
(7) The condo complex has a party room to rent, a 1 bedroom guest room for rent for occasional visitors, a outdoor swimming pool free to use in the summer and a workout room.
(8) The condo association requires a meeting between the new renter and the condo on-site manager before the move in, at that time a not refundable $150 move-in fee needs to be collected from the new renter.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194772
Property Id 194772
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5445584)