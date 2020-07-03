1690 West Highway 36 318

Amenities

Rosewood Village Condominiums - Property Id: 194772



The 2br/2bt 995 Sq Ft apartment(condo) is situated on the 3rd (top) floor.



It is located at a prime location nearing the intersection of Snelling Ave and County Road B.



It carries features as following:



(1) Underground heated Parking

(2) two-bedroom and two-bathroom.

(3) one underground parking stall (heated in the winter). The other available parking spaces will be off street outdoor parking.

(4) a storage bin in the basement.

(5) shared laundry-room on the same floor and it is near the unit. And it is very rare that you need to wait for the laundry machines.

(6) a deck.

(7) The condo complex has a party room to rent, a 1 bedroom guest room for rent for occasional visitors, a outdoor swimming pool free to use in the summer and a workout room.

(8) The condo association requires a meeting between the new renter and the condo on-site manager before the move in, at that time a not refundable $150 move-in fee needs to be collected from the new renter.

No Pets Allowed



