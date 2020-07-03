All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1690 West Highway 36 318.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1690 West Highway 36 318
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1690 West Highway 36 318

1690 Highway 36 W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1690 Highway 36 W, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rosewood Village Condominiums - Property Id: 194772

The 2br/2bt 995 Sq Ft apartment(condo) is situated on the 3rd (top) floor.

It is located at a prime location nearing the intersection of Snelling Ave and County Road B.

It carries features as following:

(1) Underground heated Parking
(2) two-bedroom and two-bathroom.
(3) one underground parking stall (heated in the winter). The other available parking spaces will be off street outdoor parking.
(4) a storage bin in the basement.
(5) shared laundry-room on the same floor and it is near the unit. And it is very rare that you need to wait for the laundry machines.
(6) a deck.
(7) The condo complex has a party room to rent, a 1 bedroom guest room for rent for occasional visitors, a outdoor swimming pool free to use in the summer and a workout room.
(8) The condo association requires a meeting between the new renter and the condo on-site manager before the move in, at that time a not refundable $150 move-in fee needs to be collected from the new renter.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194772
Property Id 194772

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5445584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have any available units?
1690 West Highway 36 318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have?
Some of 1690 West Highway 36 318's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 West Highway 36 318 currently offering any rent specials?
1690 West Highway 36 318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 West Highway 36 318 pet-friendly?
No, 1690 West Highway 36 318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 offer parking?
Yes, 1690 West Highway 36 318 offers parking.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 West Highway 36 318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have a pool?
Yes, 1690 West Highway 36 318 has a pool.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have accessible units?
No, 1690 West Highway 36 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 West Highway 36 318 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 West Highway 36 318 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 West Highway 36 318 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University