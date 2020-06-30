All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1690 Highway 36 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1690 Highway 36 W
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:37 PM

1690 Highway 36 W

1690 Minnesota Highway 36 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1690 Minnesota Highway 36, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great Location!! Come take a look at this centrally located Condo in Roseville. Located off Hwy 36 and Fairview. Easy freeway access to Minneapolis or St. Paul. Close to numerous shops and restaurants including: Rosedale Center, Punch Pizza, Joe Sensors, Good Earth, Lunds, Cub Foods, HarMar Mall, Kyoto Sushi. The unit has two bedrooms with walk in closets. Two bathrooms. Unit comes with one underground heated parking spot and storage area. Outdoor pool, BBQ area. Sorry no Pets. (Rent $1400)(Security Deposit $1400)($150 Move in fee) ($150 Lease Admin Fee) ($7/Monthly processing fee) Book a showing today online! Or text John @ 612 310 2241

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Highway 36 W have any available units?
1690 Highway 36 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1690 Highway 36 W have?
Some of 1690 Highway 36 W's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Highway 36 W currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Highway 36 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Highway 36 W pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Highway 36 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Highway 36 W offers parking.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Highway 36 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W have a pool?
Yes, 1690 Highway 36 W has a pool.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W have accessible units?
No, 1690 Highway 36 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Highway 36 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Highway 36 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 Highway 36 W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University