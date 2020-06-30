1690 Highway 36 W

Amenities

Great Location!! Come take a look at this centrally located Condo in Roseville. Located off Hwy 36 and Fairview. Easy freeway access to Minneapolis or St. Paul. Close to numerous shops and restaurants including: Rosedale Center, Punch Pizza, Joe Sensors, Good Earth, Lunds, Cub Foods, HarMar Mall, Kyoto Sushi. The unit has two bedrooms with walk in closets. Two bathrooms. Unit comes with one underground heated parking spot and storage area. Outdoor pool, BBQ area. Sorry no Pets. (Rent $1400)(Security Deposit $1400)($150 Move in fee) ($150 Lease Admin Fee) ($7/Monthly processing fee) Book a showing today online! Or text John @ 612 310 2241