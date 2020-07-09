1171 Shryer Avenue West

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeeb69a099 ---- Welcome to Roseville - this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This sunny, south facing property is nestled into a wooden neighborhood and has a large backyard. The home?s brick exterior has a concrete driveway with an expansive walkway that leads to the lovely sun porch where you can sit and enjoy the afternoon breeze. This convenient one-level living has a gem of a bonus with its finished basement with a family room, work shop and large storage areas. Along with the 2 Car Attached garage, this home has storage galore! Easy access to Hwy. 36, 35E and 35W ? on bus route and is very close to shopping and dining. Available: July 19, 2019 Lease Terms: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.