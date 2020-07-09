All apartments in Roseville
1171 Shryer Avenue West

1171 Shryer Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1171 Shryer Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113
Roselawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeeb69a099 ---- Welcome to Roseville - this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This sunny, south facing property is nestled into a wooden neighborhood and has a large backyard. The home?s brick exterior has a concrete driveway with an expansive walkway that leads to the lovely sun porch where you can sit and enjoy the afternoon breeze. This convenient one-level living has a gem of a bonus with its finished basement with a family room, work shop and large storage areas. Along with the 2 Car Attached garage, this home has storage galore! Easy access to Hwy. 36, 35E and 35W ? on bus route and is very close to shopping and dining. Available: July 19, 2019 Lease Terms: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $500 per pet deposit Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have any available units?
1171 Shryer Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have?
Some of 1171 Shryer Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Shryer Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Shryer Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Shryer Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Shryer Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 1171 Shryer Avenue West offers parking.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Shryer Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have a pool?
No, 1171 Shryer Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 1171 Shryer Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Shryer Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Shryer Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1171 Shryer Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

