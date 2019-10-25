All apartments in Rosemount
Find more places like 14005 Daytona Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosemount, MN
/
14005 Daytona Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:39 AM

14005 Daytona Way

14005 Daytona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14005 Daytona Way, Rosemount, MN 55068
Country Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
...Available for Short Term Lease...

Rosemount is one of the best bedroom communities in the Twin Cities. This home is in the Country Hills subdivision close to Shannon Park Elementary, Rosemount Middle School and Rosemount High School. It's minutes away from beautiful and quaint downtown Rosemount and Apple Valley too.

It's on a quiet cul-de-sac street with many friendly neighbors. You'll love living in this exquisite subdivision. It has all the small town charms many folks seek. The lot is a spacious .35 acre with 13 trees which provide wonderful shade on those hot summer days. Perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play, too. The home has an open and flowing floor plan. The spacious kitchen has many cabinets, a built-in dishwasher, large refrigerator with lower freezer, electric stove and garbage disposal. A separate dining area and 4 season porch with gas fireplace round out the amenities. The home has a 3/4 basement for laundry and storage. The washer and dryer are high efficiency LG models.

Rent is $2,100/mo. for a 1 year lease. Willing to consider a lease of 6 months or more for an additional fee. Water, trash, HOA fees and property taxes included.

Small dogs (<30 lbs) are permitted with a $25/mo. pet fee. No cats or other animals permitted.

This is a non-smoking home. Available for immediate occupancy. Call Jim at 651-785-6334 for additional information.

Showing can be booked at https://www.avail.co/s/10540

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The application, lease, payments and maintenance requests are managed promptly and electronically with a cell phone, tablet or PC minimizing impact to your living experience. The application and background check fee is $55 through Avail. No rent transaction fee when paying via ACH through Avail too.

Reputable renters only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14005 Daytona Way have any available units?
14005 Daytona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 14005 Daytona Way have?
Some of 14005 Daytona Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14005 Daytona Way currently offering any rent specials?
14005 Daytona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14005 Daytona Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14005 Daytona Way is pet friendly.
Does 14005 Daytona Way offer parking?
Yes, 14005 Daytona Way offers parking.
Does 14005 Daytona Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14005 Daytona Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14005 Daytona Way have a pool?
No, 14005 Daytona Way does not have a pool.
Does 14005 Daytona Way have accessible units?
No, 14005 Daytona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14005 Daytona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14005 Daytona Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14005 Daytona Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14005 Daytona Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNInver Grove Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNLakeville, MNFarmington, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MN
West St. Paul, MNSavage, MNOakdale, MNFalcon Heights, MNNorth St. Paul, MNPrior Lake, MNLittle Canada, MNSt. Anthony, MNShakopee, MNGolden Valley, MNHopkins, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities