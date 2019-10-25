14005 Daytona Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

...Available for Short Term Lease...



Rosemount is one of the best bedroom communities in the Twin Cities. This home is in the Country Hills subdivision close to Shannon Park Elementary, Rosemount Middle School and Rosemount High School. It's minutes away from beautiful and quaint downtown Rosemount and Apple Valley too.



It's on a quiet cul-de-sac street with many friendly neighbors. You'll love living in this exquisite subdivision. It has all the small town charms many folks seek. The lot is a spacious .35 acre with 13 trees which provide wonderful shade on those hot summer days. Perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play, too. The home has an open and flowing floor plan. The spacious kitchen has many cabinets, a built-in dishwasher, large refrigerator with lower freezer, electric stove and garbage disposal. A separate dining area and 4 season porch with gas fireplace round out the amenities. The home has a 3/4 basement for laundry and storage. The washer and dryer are high efficiency LG models.



Rent is $2,100/mo. for a 1 year lease. Willing to consider a lease of 6 months or more for an additional fee. Water, trash, HOA fees and property taxes included.



Small dogs (<30 lbs) are permitted with a $25/mo. pet fee. No cats or other animals permitted.



This is a non-smoking home. Available for immediate occupancy. Call Jim at 651-785-6334 for additional information.



Showing can be booked at https://www.avail.co/s/10540



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. The application, lease, payments and maintenance requests are managed promptly and electronically with a cell phone, tablet or PC minimizing impact to your living experience. The application and background check fee is $55 through Avail. No rent transaction fee when paying via ACH through Avail too.



Reputable renters only.