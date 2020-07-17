32 10th St NW

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 2br home with 2 car garage! - Looking for a place that's convenient to downtown but feels away from the hustle and bustle? This home checks that box! Located just steps from Goose Egg Park and close to Silver Lake and the walking trails surrounding it, this place gives you super easy access to the conveniences of downtown on a nice lot with mature shade trees.



This home has recently had new carpet installed throughout the living room and bedroom areas, and the kitchen has nice wood look flooring for super easy maintenance. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, living room and kitchen - plus a nice pantry closet and linen closet for storage. Downstairs you'll find an unfinished basement with laundry area.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult.



More properties at www.InfinityOfRochester.com



(RLNE5855912)