Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

32 10th St NW

32 10th Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

32 10th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Northrup

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 10th St NW · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2br home with 2 car garage! - Looking for a place that's convenient to downtown but feels away from the hustle and bustle? This home checks that box! Located just steps from Goose Egg Park and close to Silver Lake and the walking trails surrounding it, this place gives you super easy access to the conveniences of downtown on a nice lot with mature shade trees.

This home has recently had new carpet installed throughout the living room and bedroom areas, and the kitchen has nice wood look flooring for super easy maintenance. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, living room and kitchen - plus a nice pantry closet and linen closet for storage. Downstairs you'll find an unfinished basement with laundry area.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5855912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 10th St NW have any available units?
32 10th St NW has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 32 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
32 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 10th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 10th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 32 10th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 32 10th St NW offers parking.
Does 32 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 10th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 10th St NW have a pool?
No, 32 10th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 32 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 32 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 10th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 10th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 10th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
