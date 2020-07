Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed elevator

Match with Red44. Offering all the access to downtown Rochester and Mayo Clinic, while providing seclusion from all the bustle. It is the perfect blend of modern convenience and upscale comfort. Spacious floor plans and designer finishes. Rooftop amenities with stunning riverfront views. Convenient location near nature trails, shopping and dining.This is premier living with purpose. This is Red44.