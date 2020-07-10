All apartments in Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale, MN
4248 Regent Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4248 Regent Ave N

4248 Regent Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Regent Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Available now, this spacious two-bedroom/two-bath single-family home will fit all of your needs! Brand-new carpet/flooring just installed, along with a fresh coat of paint, including a brand-new stove, fridge, washer, and dryer! This home also features a pair of family rooms, a single-car garage, central air/heat, and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no smoking and no pets are allowed.

Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.

This property has not been Section 8 approved.

Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Regent Ave N have any available units?
4248 Regent Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 4248 Regent Ave N have?
Some of 4248 Regent Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Regent Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Regent Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Regent Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Regent Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Regent Ave N offers parking.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Regent Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N have a pool?
No, 4248 Regent Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4248 Regent Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Regent Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Regent Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4248 Regent Ave N has units with air conditioning.

