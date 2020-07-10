4248 Regent Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Available now, this spacious two-bedroom/two-bath single-family home will fit all of your needs! Brand-new carpet/flooring just installed, along with a fresh coat of paint, including a brand-new stove, fridge, washer, and dryer! This home also features a pair of family rooms, a single-car garage, central air/heat, and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no smoking and no pets are allowed.



Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.



This property has not been Section 8 approved.



Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!