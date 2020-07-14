Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging car wash area cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit google fiber guest parking internet cafe key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community yoga

Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique homes strike the perfect balance between active and relaxed. We’re pet-friendly, too!



As one of the best suburbs of Minneapolis, Robbinsdale is a blend of small-town charm and urban excitement. By living at Birdtown Flats, you are within walking distance from quaint shopping and dining but also minutes away from bustling neighborhoods like North Loop, Northeast and Downtown Minneapolis. Thanks to the on-site bus stop and the easy access to Bottineau Blvd., West Broadway, and 36th Avenue North, you can get to numerous locations in record time. These include but aren’t limited to Hy-Vee, North Memorial Hospital, and Minneapolis.



Everything in our community is designed with you in mind, from the upgraded floor plans to the stunning common areas. You’ll love having an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plank flooring, bedroom with large walk-in custom closets, front loading washer & dryer set, oversized windows, and private patio/balcony. And when you’re in the mood to go out, you have a rooftop deck, a 24-hour fitness center, and an outdoor TV lounge with gas grills stations available. We haven’t forgotten about your furry friends either, so we’ve prepared an expansive dog run and a pet wash just for them.



No need to look further than Birdtown Flats–contact us today for more information or schedule a personal tour!