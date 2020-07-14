All apartments in Robbinsdale
Find more places like Birdtown Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robbinsdale, MN
/
Birdtown Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Birdtown Flats

Open Now until 6pm
3730 West Broadway · (612) 999-2249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 OFF First Month's Rent on Two Bedroom Apartments!
Browse Similar Places
Robbinsdale
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 337 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birdtown Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique homes strike the perfect balance between active and relaxed. We’re pet-friendly, too!

As one of the best suburbs of Minneapolis, Robbinsdale is a blend of small-town charm and urban excitement. By living at Birdtown Flats, you are within walking distance from quaint shopping and dining but also minutes away from bustling neighborhoods like North Loop, Northeast and Downtown Minneapolis. Thanks to the on-site bus stop and the easy access to Bottineau Blvd., West Broadway, and 36th Avenue North, you can get to numerous locations in record time. These include but aren’t limited to Hy-Vee, North Memorial Hospital, and Minneapolis.

Everything in our community is designed with you in mind, from the upgraded floor plans to the stunning common areas. You’ll love having an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plank flooring, bedroom with large walk-in custom closets, front loading washer & dryer set, oversized windows, and private patio/balcony. And when you’re in the mood to go out, you have a rooftop deck, a 24-hour fitness center, and an outdoor TV lounge with gas grills stations available. We haven’t forgotten about your furry friends either, so we’ve prepared an expansive dog run and a pet wash just for them.

No need to look further than Birdtown Flats–contact us today for more information or schedule a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birdtown Flats have any available units?
Birdtown Flats has 40 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Birdtown Flats have?
Some of Birdtown Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birdtown Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Birdtown Flats is offering the following rent specials: $1000 OFF First Month's Rent on Two Bedroom Apartments!
Is Birdtown Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Birdtown Flats is pet friendly.
Does Birdtown Flats offer parking?
Yes, Birdtown Flats offers parking.
Does Birdtown Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Birdtown Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Birdtown Flats have a pool?
No, Birdtown Flats does not have a pool.
Does Birdtown Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Birdtown Flats has accessible units.
Does Birdtown Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birdtown Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Birdtown Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Birdtown Flats has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Birdtown Flats?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach South
4199 46th Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Similar Pages

Robbinsdale 1 BedroomsRobbinsdale 2 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale Apartments with GarageRobbinsdale Apartments with Gym
Robbinsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MN
Hudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity