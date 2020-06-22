All apartments in Richfield
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

7709 Upton Avenue S

7709 Upton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Upton Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7709 Upton Avenue S Available 03/20/20 rare Richfield completely remodeled 4 bed home for lease! - Beautiful, fully remodeled, move-in ready home! New kitchen and baths. Four bedrooms; one with double door closet, another with a walk-in closet. An upper bedroom could convert to a dining room; if more formal dining desired. New windows and new HVAC system. Gorgeous refinished original hardwood oak flooring. Large garage and large lot, fenced in backyard. Great neighborhood! Welcome home!

600+ credit score
no evictions or collections or judgements
call text neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild

**Home is listed for sale, our investor will purchase this property and lease it to you for 12 months, check above for qualifications!!! PM for questions!**

(RLNE5508408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have any available units?
7709 Upton Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7709 Upton Avenue S have?
Some of 7709 Upton Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Upton Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Upton Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Upton Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Upton Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Upton Avenue S offers parking.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Upton Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have a pool?
No, 7709 Upton Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7709 Upton Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Upton Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Upton Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7709 Upton Avenue S has units with air conditioning.
