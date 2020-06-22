Amenities
7709 Upton Avenue S Available 03/20/20 rare Richfield completely remodeled 4 bed home for lease! - Beautiful, fully remodeled, move-in ready home! New kitchen and baths. Four bedrooms; one with double door closet, another with a walk-in closet. An upper bedroom could convert to a dining room; if more formal dining desired. New windows and new HVAC system. Gorgeous refinished original hardwood oak flooring. Large garage and large lot, fenced in backyard. Great neighborhood! Welcome home!
600+ credit score
no evictions or collections or judgements
call text neal w/Dreamteam of National Realty Guild
**Home is listed for sale, our investor will purchase this property and lease it to you for 12 months, check above for qualifications!!! PM for questions!**
(RLNE5508408)