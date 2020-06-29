All apartments in Richfield
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7615 Garfield Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:57 PM

7615 Garfield Avenue

7615 Garfield Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Garfield Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2BD/1.5BA townhouse in Richfield is available for a 3/16 move in! Main floor features kitchen, family room, half bathroom and a balcony. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry. Lower level includes mudroom, storage and garage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Utilities included are cable, internet, water/sewer, trash, snow and lawn. (RENT:$1675) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1675) (ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE:$150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (SORRY NO PETS) PROPERTY OWNER IS NOT PARTICIPATING IN SECTION 8 HOUSING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
7615 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7615 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 7615 Garfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7615 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7615 Garfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7615 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

