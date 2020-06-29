7615 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2BD/1.5BA townhouse in Richfield is available for a 3/16 move in! Main floor features kitchen, family room, half bathroom and a balcony. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry. Lower level includes mudroom, storage and garage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Utilities included are cable, internet, water/sewer, trash, snow and lawn. (RENT:$1675) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1675) (ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE:$150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (SORRY NO PETS) PROPERTY OWNER IS NOT PARTICIPATING IN SECTION 8 HOUSING.