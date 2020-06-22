7600 Lyndale Avenue S

Amenities

Available Aug 1st. This first-floor condo offers an open floor plan, high ceilings with large windows that allow tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room walks out to the patio. Laundry in unit. 1 heated underground parking spot. The building has secure access, a private party room, and an exercise room. Easy access to 494, 35W. Steps away from Starbucks coffee shop restaurants and shopping. Water, sewer, trash included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No pets. (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1425 + $7 processing and reporting fee)(One-time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) (Tenants are responsible for $200 Move In/Out fee) Please book all showings online.