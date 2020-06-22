All apartments in Richfield
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:31 PM

7600 Lyndale Avenue S

7600 Lyndale Avenue South · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
Available Aug 1st. This first-floor condo offers an open floor plan, high ceilings with large windows that allow tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living room walks out to the patio. Laundry in unit. 1 heated underground parking spot. The building has secure access, a private party room, and an exercise room. Easy access to 494, 35W. Steps away from Starbucks coffee shop restaurants and shopping. Water, sewer, trash included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No pets. (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly rent $1425 + $7 processing and reporting fee)(One-time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) (Tenants are responsible for $200 Move In/Out fee) Please book all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have any available units?
7600 Lyndale Avenue S has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have?
Some of 7600 Lyndale Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Lyndale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Lyndale Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Lyndale Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S has a pool.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 Lyndale Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7600 Lyndale Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
