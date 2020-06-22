All apartments in Richfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6700 3rd Avenue South

6700 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6700 3rd Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
This home has been beautifully updated with 4 Beds/2Baths and 1600sqft of finished living space. Highlights include wood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement with custom stone wall and newer carpeting, very nice deck with folding glass doors that open to the backyard creating an indoor-outdoor living space, fenced yard, Oversized 2 Car garage. No pets, please. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This home is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. More pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
6700 3rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6700 3rd Avenue South have?
Some of 6700 3rd Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6700 3rd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 6700 3rd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 3rd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 3rd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

