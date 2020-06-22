6700 3rd Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

This home has been beautifully updated with 4 Beds/2Baths and 1600sqft of finished living space. Highlights include wood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement with custom stone wall and newer carpeting, very nice deck with folding glass doors that open to the backyard creating an indoor-outdoor living space, fenced yard, Oversized 2 Car garage. No pets, please. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This home is not approved for section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. More pictures coming soon!