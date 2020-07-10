4338 Priorwood St South East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Come view this spacious 3-bed, 3-bath townhome located on a cul-de-sac overlooking natural wetlands with pond views in Prior Lake, available early July! This property features an attached 2-car garage with two levels of living. There are a pair of bedrooms on the upper level and two bathrooms, while one bedroom and one bath are located on the lower level which walks out to a private patio and yard. Other amenities include central air conditioning and a gas fireplace in the large family room while the dining and living rooms feature hardwood flooring. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and microwave and the townhome has in-unit washer and dryer. The master bathroom includes a jacuzzi whirlpool tub and separate shower and the basement features ample storage space. Security Deposit: $1,900. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Dogs permitted under 30 pounds with owner approval and additional fees. Located in School District #719 Prior Lake-Savage. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, water/sewer. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!