Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed elevator parking bike storage courtyard fire pit guest parking internet access lobby package receiving

The Quinn at Plymouth is a 16-acre, lavishly landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. You'll find superbly appointed apartment homes providing you with a luxurious living alternative. Our community offers our residents a carefree lifestyle that's close to everything. We offer top of the line amenities including fully renovated spacious floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, built-ins, walk-in closets, and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis, our community offers excellent highway access to locations throughout the Twin Cities. Surrounded by parks and nearby lakes, The Quinn at Plymouth is a place where you can have everything. Indulge. Relax. Live Naturally.