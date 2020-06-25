All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 645 Windemere Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
645 Windemere Curve
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

645 Windemere Curve

645 Windemere Curv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

645 Windemere Curv, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom multi level home has 2 bedroom on the upper level and 1 bedroom in the lower level. Kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances and tile flooring. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Great deck on front and wonderful patio in back. 4 car heated garage. Available now.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Windemere Curve have any available units?
645 Windemere Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 645 Windemere Curve have?
Some of 645 Windemere Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Windemere Curve currently offering any rent specials?
645 Windemere Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Windemere Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Windemere Curve is pet friendly.
Does 645 Windemere Curve offer parking?
Yes, 645 Windemere Curve offers parking.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have a pool?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have a pool.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have accessible units?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Windemere Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Windemere Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities