Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Lorie Brunet at (612) 616-4570 or lorieb@reiprop.com.



Great private location in Plymouth overlooking pond with walking trails. Nice size kitchen and dining area. Spacious living area with Gas fireplace. 2 bedrooms with washer and dryer on upper level. Easy access to 169 for commuting.