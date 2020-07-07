All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 5015 Garland Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
5015 Garland Lane N
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

5015 Garland Lane N

5015 Garland Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5015 Garland Court North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Homeowner is open to short term lease agreement! Outstanding WAYZATA schools offers end unit town home with 3 bedrooms on one level! Brand new carpet & paint through out! Open floor plan cozy gas fireplace with tiled mantle. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and additional cabinets on side wall with glass accent doors and shelf for storage. The patio off dining room overlooking private wooded area is great and convenient for grilling. The Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath. Other two bedrooms with additional full bathroom to share and loft to use as the office space or reading area! Available to move in November 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Garland Lane N have any available units?
5015 Garland Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5015 Garland Lane N have?
Some of 5015 Garland Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Garland Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Garland Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Garland Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Garland Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Garland Lane N offers parking.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 Garland Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N have a pool?
No, 5015 Garland Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5015 Garland Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Garland Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Garland Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Garland Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities