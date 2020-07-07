5015 Garland Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Homeowner is open to short term lease agreement! Outstanding WAYZATA schools offers end unit town home with 3 bedrooms on one level! Brand new carpet & paint through out! Open floor plan cozy gas fireplace with tiled mantle. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and additional cabinets on side wall with glass accent doors and shelf for storage. The patio off dining room overlooking private wooded area is great and convenient for grilling. The Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath. Other two bedrooms with additional full bathroom to share and loft to use as the office space or reading area! Available to move in November 1st!