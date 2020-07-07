All apartments in Plymouth
4845 Orleans Lane North
Last updated January 27 2020 at 9:21 PM

4845 Orleans Lane North

4845 Orleans Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Orleans Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautifully appointed 2 story in Nathan Trails w/ five bedrooms, four baths. Large open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The family room has a decorative fireplace. Three season porch to enjoy nature. Upper level offers four bedrooms, master suite with 3/4 bath & huge walk in closet. LL perfect space for movie room, you name it. All situated on a 1/3 acre lot w/ stunning landscaping & gardens. Close to 169 & shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have any available units?
4845 Orleans Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4845 Orleans Lane North have?
Some of 4845 Orleans Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Orleans Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Orleans Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Orleans Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 Orleans Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North offer parking?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have a pool?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have accessible units?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4845 Orleans Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4845 Orleans Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

