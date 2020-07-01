All apartments in Plymouth
435 Niagara Lane N
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:23 PM

435 Niagara Lane N

435 Niagara Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

435 Niagara Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this spacious 1,192 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler in Plymouth available early May! The main floor features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, living room, separate dining room, kitchen, bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level features a rec room, den, 3/4 bathroom and the in-unit laundry room. Amenities include central air conditioning, 2-car attached garage with large backyard, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Located in Wayzata School District 284 with easy access to 494 and 394. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Security Deposit: $1,600. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including snow removal and yard care. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Niagara Lane N have any available units?
435 Niagara Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 435 Niagara Lane N have?
Some of 435 Niagara Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Niagara Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
435 Niagara Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Niagara Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 435 Niagara Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 435 Niagara Lane N offers parking.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Niagara Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N have a pool?
No, 435 Niagara Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N have accessible units?
No, 435 Niagara Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Niagara Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Niagara Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Niagara Lane N has units with air conditioning.

