435 Niagara Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Come view this spacious 1,192 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler in Plymouth available early May! The main floor features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, living room, separate dining room, kitchen, bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level features a rec room, den, 3/4 bathroom and the in-unit laundry room. Amenities include central air conditioning, 2-car attached garage with large backyard, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and more! Located in Wayzata School District 284 with easy access to 494 and 394. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Security Deposit: $1,600. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including snow removal and yard care. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!