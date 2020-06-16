All apartments in Plymouth
4125 Dallas Lane N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:48 PM

4125 Dallas Lane N

4125 Dallas Lane North · (763) 273-3052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4125 Dallas Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 5 Bed /31/2 Bth home in Plymouth is available for 6/15 move in date!! Main Level Features Updated Kitchen, Dining room, quarter Bath, Living Room with Patio, Deck and large back yard. Lower Level features, patio, bedroom, bath & family room, top level Spacious Master Bdrm with Bath, 3 other spacious bedrooms and full bath room. Three car garage W/ opener and sprinkler system and much more, this is a must see. This Beautiful home is near shopping & major Hwy. Tenants pay Lawn care & snow removal & all utilities. ($3400 monthly rent) $3400.00 security deposit ($500 refundable pet deposit )(1 x $150. Administration fee) $7. Processing fee click the link below to schedule a tour & apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Or call 612-351-6243

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have any available units?
4125 Dallas Lane N has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4125 Dallas Lane N have?
Some of 4125 Dallas Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Dallas Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Dallas Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Dallas Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Dallas Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Dallas Lane N does offer parking.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Dallas Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 4125 Dallas Lane N has a pool.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have accessible units?
No, 4125 Dallas Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Dallas Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Dallas Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Dallas Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
