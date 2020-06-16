4125 Dallas Lane N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 5 Bed /31/2 Bth home in Plymouth is available for 6/15 move in date!! Main Level Features Updated Kitchen, Dining room, quarter Bath, Living Room with Patio, Deck and large back yard. Lower Level features, patio, bedroom, bath & family room, top level Spacious Master Bdrm with Bath, 3 other spacious bedrooms and full bath room. Three car garage W/ opener and sprinkler system and much more, this is a must see. This Beautiful home is near shopping & major Hwy. Tenants pay Lawn care & snow removal & all utilities. ($3400 monthly rent) $3400.00 security deposit ($500 refundable pet deposit )(1 x $150. Administration fee) $7. Processing fee click the link below to schedule a tour & apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Or call 612-351-6243