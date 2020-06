Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The interior is lined with stunning hardwood flooring and plush carpeting throughout, each room is lit with ample amounts of natural lighting, and the living room boasts a fireplace for cozy nights in. You will love cooking in the stunningly detailed kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a center island. Additionally, the backyard boasts a large deck that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying beautiful days outdoors.